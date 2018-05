UEFA's Festival Of Champions Begins On Khreschatyk Street In Kyiv

The UEFA's Festival of Champions has begun on Khreschatyk Street in Kyiv.

A correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency reports this from the scene.

The UEFA has organized the Festival of Champions, which is an annual event held in cities hosting the final matches of the Women's Champions League and the UEFA Champions League.

Attendance of the Festival of Champions requires no payment.

The Cups were brought to the opening ceremony at 10.40 a.m.

Football fans will be able to make photos with the Cups.

There will be autograph sessions of legends of the Champions League.

The world and Ukrainian stars will play on special scenes.

The UEFA also organizes tournaments for children from the conflict zone and for handicapped people and homeless people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UEFA selected Kyiv's Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in September 2016 to host the final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League.

The Real Madrid (Spain) and Liverpool (the United Kingdom) football clubs will play in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv on May 26.