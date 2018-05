Kyiv Launches Wi-Fi Internet In All Modes Of Overland Public Transport

The Kyiv municipal administration has launched Wi-Fi internet in all modes of overland public transport.

Yurii Nazarov, the director of the Kyiv municipal administration's department of information and communication technologies, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Beginning today, all overland modes of transport are equipped," Nazarov said.

According to him, the E Wi-Fi company invested in this project.

The company intends to recover its investment through advertising projects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv municipal administration intends invite tenders for construction of a Wi-Fi network in the Kyiv subway before the end of May.