Ukraine owes RUB 300 million (UAH 127.7 million at the National Bank of Ukraine's currency exchange rate) in contributions to the budgets of various bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry's official representative Mariya Zakharova announced this at a news briefing in Moscow, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For more than four years, Ukraine has not contributed a penny to the unified budget of CIS bodies, thus creating significant financial difficulties in the operations of the organization. The total amount of money not paid by Ukraine is currently more than RUB 300 million," Zakharova said, according to the transcript of the news briefing published on the website of the ministry.

Commenting on Ukraine's decision to stop participating in the work of the CIS' statutory bodies and close its mission to the organization, Zakharova noted that cooperation within the CIS is mutually beneficial and that Ukraine's partners do not want Ukraine to cut ties with this integration association.

According to her, Ukraine has virtually ended its participation in the work of the commonwealth in the past few years, refused to perform the functions of chairman in the organization since 2014, withdrawn its ambassador to the CIS and its representatives from quota-based posts in the executive committee of the CIS, has not signed any of the decisions of the CIS' highest statutory bodies, and it has minimized its participation in their meetings.

Ukraine has stopped sending its representatives to CIS meetings at the highest levels since 2017, when Russia assumed the chairmanship in the organization.

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities' latest decision not to participate in the work of the CIS' statutory bodies amounts to closure of its permanent mission at the CIS headquarters in Minsk (Belarus) and recall of the two diplomats working there.

She added that the process of Ukraine's stated intention to begin formal withdrawal from the CIS should take approximately one year is done in a civilized manner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko issued a decree on May 19 enacting the National Security and Defense Council's May 2 decision "On Terminating Certain International Agreements that Ukraine Concluded within the Framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)."

Ukraine intends to review the international agreements it concluded within the framework of the CIS and withdraw from those that do not serve its national interests.

The National Security and Defense Council approved termination of Ukraine's participation in the activities of CIS statutory bodies on May 2, and Poroshenko has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw all Ukrainian representatives from CIS coordination bodies by May 10.