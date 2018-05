Belarusian Supreme Court Sentences Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko To 8 Years In Prison For Espionage

The Supreme Court of Belarus has sentenced Pavlo Sharoiko, a correspondent for the Ukrainian Radio broadcasting company, to eight years in prison for espionage.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kizim announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The article under which Sharoiko was convicted provides for 7-15. He was given eight. He is currently in the KGB remand prison," Kizim said.

The Supreme Court of Belarus considered the Sharoiko case behind closed doors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Radio Company announced on November 17 that a court in Belarus had ordered arrest of Sharoiko for two months on suspicion of espionage.

The Belarusian KGB accused Sharoiko of creating a network of agents and espionage.

According to the KGB, investigations uncovered convincing evidence of Sharoiko's illegal activities, which harm Belarus' national security.

Copies of intelligence reports were found on him.