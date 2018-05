Officers from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) have detained Asan Egiz, a delegate to the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people, in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

Parliamentary Deputy Refat Chubarov of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, who is the leader of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian punitive forces in a Volkswagen car equipped with flashing lights and a siren forced a car driven by Crimean Tatar Kurultai delegate Asan Egiz to stop near the village of Dzholman (now Pionerskoye) in the Simferopol district," he wrote.

According to Chubarov, Russian law enforcement officials drove Egiz to an unknown location.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, FSB officers detained two Crimean Tatars on suspicion of terrorism in the Crimea on May 21.