SBU: Russia Planning Powerful Cyber Attack On Ukrainian State Entities On Eve Of Champions League Final In Kyi

Russia is preparing a powerful cyber attack on Ukrainian state entities on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the SBU's cybersecurity experts are studying the possibility of another wave of mass destruction of network devices in Ukraine.

The malicious software that might be used by hackers has been given the name VPNFilter.

According to the statement, such attacks have been registered throughout the world, beginning in 2016.

According to the information obtained by the SBU, the geographical focus of the attack this time is precisely Ukraine.

The findings of a forensic study indicate that the VPNFilter virus allows attackers to intercept all the traffic passing through an affected device (including authorization data and personal data in payment systems), collect and download information, and remotely control infected devices or even disable them, the statement said.

According to the statement, the SBU believes that "cyber sabotage" of critical national infrastructure is being prepared, and this is a particular cause of concern.

SBU experts consider infection of equipment on the territory of Ukraine as preparation for the next act of cyber aggression by Russia, which is aimed at destabilizing the situation during the Champions League final.

Law enforcement officials have already taking measures to neutralize the attackers' hidden infrastructure network.

Considering the possible risks, the SBU and the National Police have informed potential "victims" of the attack, particularly the relevant critical infrastructure and government agencies.

