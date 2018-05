The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says the foreign mass media reports that the Islamic State is preparing a terror attack during the final match of the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv have nothing to do with reality and the false information was spread to intimidate locals and guests of Kyiv.

Olena Hytlianska, the press secretary for the SBU, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She notes that some foreign media released reports citing information which was published in one of social networks allegedly on behalf of the Islamic State on planned terror attacks in the center of Kyiv during the final match of the UEFA Champions League.

"Having analyzed the reports our experts have established that they were placed on accounts that have nothing to do with the IS. We believe that the information aims at intimidation of residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital city of Ukraine," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, up to 12,000 policemen and representatives of other law enforcement agencies will provide security and public order during the final matches of the Women's Champions League and the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv on May 24 and May 26 respectively.