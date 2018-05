Constitutional Court Rules Constitutional Law Depriving Labor Veterans Rights To Free Trips In Municipal Trans

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has ruled constitutional the law depriving labor veterans rights for free trips in municipal transport and free sanatorium-and-spa treatment.

This is said in a decision of the Constitutional Court of May 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Constitutional Court considers a motion of 49 Verkhovna Rada members who challenged the law of December 28, 2014.

The law essentially narrowed the rights of labor veterans.

