The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned importation of corrugated asbestos boards from Russia.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has added corrugated asbestos boards to the list of Russian goods prohibited for import into Ukraine.

The document was expected to add a mixture of ammonium nitrate and calcium carbonate or other mineral matters that are not fertilizers with content of nitrogen not exceeding 28% (customs code 3102 40 10 00) to the list Russian goods prohibited for import into Ukraine). The document removed from the list a mixture of ammonium nitrate and calcium carbonate or other mineral matters that are not fertilizers (customs code 3102 40).

During the discussions of the document Dmytro Oliinyk, the chair of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, urged the cabinet to leave the position 3102 40 in the list.

First Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv said the question would be decided within one day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers that banned importation of a list of Russian goods into Ukraine entered into force in January 2016.

The list of banned Russian goods include beef, poultry, and pork (fresh, chilled, or frozen); meat and edible meat offal, salted or in brine; fish and crustaceans; dairy products; processed cheeses; coffee, tea; food mixes; confectionery and bakery products; potatoes; baby food products; pasta; sauces; flavor additives and condiments; beer; alcohol; vodka; cat and dog food; filter cigarettes; "skin washing means'; insecticides; fungicides; herbicides; rodenticides, equipment for railways and tram tracks; diesel-electric locomotives.