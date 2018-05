Source: Role Of Council Of Experts During Selection Of Judges Of Anticorruption Court Has Yet To Be Agreed Wit

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund have not arrived at an agreed position on the role of the Public Council of International Experts during selection of judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

A source in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have not agreed with the International Monetary Fund," the source said.

According to the source, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy had a talk with leaders of the parliamentary factions before the start of the plenary session meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman took part in the meeting.

It is not clear whether the Verkhovna Rada will begin to consider the bill on the anticorruption court on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the evening of May 22 there were consultations with the International Monetary Fund on the wording of the bill on the anticorruption court.