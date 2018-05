Poroshenko To Visit Zakarpattia Region For Opening Of Beskidy Tunnel On May 24

President Petro Poroshenko will visit Zakarpattia region for opening of the Beskidy Tunnel on May 24.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Zakarpattia regional state administration.

The traffic in the tunnel will be opened on May 25.

Opening of the tunnel will increase the capacity from 47 to 100 trains per day, and the maximum speed - from 40 to 70 km per hour.

Work on the construction of a new double-track tunnel began in October 2013, it was built at a distance of 30 m from the old single-track tunnel.

The length of the tunnel is 1.8 km, width - 10.5 m, height - 8.5 m, depth - 180 m from the surface of the Beskidy range.

The cost of construction of the tunnel amounted to UAH 102.7 million, of which EUR 55 million of the loan was provided by the European Investment Bank, and USD 40 million by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, 2017, Poroshenko visited Zakarpattia region, where he together with the President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska took part in a symbolic ceremony on the occasion of the introduction of a visa-free regime between Ukraine and the Schengen countries at Uzhhorod checkpoint.