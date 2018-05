Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov To Continue Hunger Strike To Death Or Release Of 64 Political Prisoners

Lawyers of Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov convicted in Russia say he is determined to continue his hunger strike until his death or release of 64 political prisoners.

Lawyer Dmitry Dinze announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said the hunger strike to death can last up to two months.

The lawyer says Sentsov does not believe the Russian authorities will free him. He demands release of 64 political prisoners in Russia.

On May 14, Sentsov was placed in a special ward with enhanced security conditions.

The lawyer noted that Sentsov is mentioned in the documents of the correctional camp as a citizen of Ukraine.

First Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / Representative of Ukraine in the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia), Iryna Heraschenko has stated that Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia 20 prisoners from Ukraine in exchange for Crimean activist Oleksandr Kolchenko imprisoned in Russia, convicted movie-maker Oleh Sentsov and other persons unlawfully kept in Russian prisons.