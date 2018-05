32 Schoolchildren Hospitalized From School In Mykolaiv With Signs Of Poisoning By Unknown Gas

The authorities have hospitalized 32 schoolchildren from a school in Zavodskyi district of Mykolaiv with signs of poisoning by unknown gas.

The press service of the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chemists and a mobile laboratory arrived in the school.

Some 400 schoolchildren were evacuated from the school.

Thirty-two schoolchildren were brought to hospitals for medical examination.

There is no danger to their lives.

The specialists have not detected dangerous substances.

The work continues.

According to the Mykolaiv regional office of the National Police, at 11.20 a.m. police received a call that a lot of schoolchildren of a school complained of being sick.

As at 12.30 p.m., 36 children were hospitalized with signs of poisoning with a gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, 53 schoolchildren and 4 teachers were hospitalized with signs of poisoning by an unknown substance in Cherkasy.