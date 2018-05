Mejlis Chair Chubarov: Russia's FSB Arrests Two Crimean Tatars On Suspicion Of Terrorism In Crimea

Mejlis chairperson Refat Chubarov, who is a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, says the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has arrested two Crimean Tatars on suspicion of terrorism in the Crimea.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Server Mustafayev and Edem Smailov were arrest in Bakhchisarai in the morning of May 21 following searches in the houses of the activists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the FSB of Russia suspects Erol Veliyev, an assistant of Verkhovna Rada member Mustafa Jemilev (the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko), of organizing arson of the house of a mufti in the Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.