SBU Not Planning To Deprive RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Of Ukrainian Citizenship

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will not apply to the Migration Service of Ukraine with a request to deprive the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency's Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi of Ukrainian citizenship.

A source in the SBU announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi will be convicted as a Ukrainian citizen.

"I cannot say why it is better for us (to convict Kyrylo Vyshynskyi as a Ukrainian citizen), because this is classified information," the source said.

According to the source, the SBU has begun interrogations within the case of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency's Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi has admitted his having Ukrainian and Russian passports.

Officers from the SBU served Vyshynskyi with suspicion if committing high treason on May 16.

The Kherson municipal court has ordered detention of Kyrylo Vyshynskyi until July 13 on suspicion of high treason.