In particular, the rating agency affirmed its 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating on the Ukrainian capital City of Kyiv.

The outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects the expectations of the international rating agency that Kyiv's strong budgetary performance and ample cash buffers will enable it to withstand uncertainties coming from Ukraine's very volatile institutional framework.

The international rating agency expects the debt level of Kyiv will remain low.

The international rating agency might lower the rating if it were to lower its sovereign ratings on Ukraine.

The statement reads that there is no upside potential for the agency's rating on Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, Standard&Poor's Global Ratings affirmed the rating of the city of Kyiv at B-.