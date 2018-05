European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will pay a visit to Ukraine on May 22-23.

This is said in a statement posted on the official website of the European Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 22-23, Mr. Hahn will stay on an official visit in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Johannes Hahn said the European Union was preparing a new program for Ukraine to help it attract investments.