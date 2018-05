Ukraine's USF Reserves Up 20% To 8.9 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas Since April 9

Since April 9 when gas injection into the underground gas storage facilities (USF) started, Ukraine has raised gas reserves by 19.8% or 1,468.58 million cubic meters to 8,903.74 million cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in the period of May 1-19, Ukraine injected 970.51 million cubic meters of gas into the USF.

The average daily gas injection volume in May made 51.08 million cubic meters.

As at May 19, there were 8,903.74 million cubic meters in the USF, 4.7% or 440.96 million cubic meters less as against the data available as at May 19, 2017 (then 9,344.7 million cubic meters).

Since May 1, 2018, Ukraine has imported 672.302 million cubic meters of gas: 588.079 million cubic meters through the Slovak Republic, 57.869 million cubic meters through Hungary, and 26.353 million cubic meters through the Republic of Poland.

On May 17, 2018, Ukraine suspended importation of natural gas through Poland.

Since May 1, 2018, Ukraine has produced 1,059.136 million cubic meters, and transited 4,343.112 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine finished the heating season on April 8, 2018.

Ukraine entered 2018 with 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas in its USF.