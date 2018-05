Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman promises automatic indexation of pensions.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The pension reform that started last fall is at the initial stages of introduction and there will be a lot of changes. One of them is automatic increase in pensions depending on capacities of the economy rather than political promises," the prime minister said.

The prime minister admits Ukraine's facing a number of challenges, including inflation.

"But curbing the inflation requires investment in the economy, development of the industry for forming the offer of goods and services in the market. And we are introducing these programs. And what the economy will earn we will invest in the growing prosperity of people," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the revenue that the Pension Fund of Ukraine generated on its own increased by 42.3% to UAH 158.9 billion in 2017 over 2016.