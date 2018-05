The Ukrainian State Center for Radio Frequencies expects some 50 international broadcasters to work in Kyiv during the final match of the women's Champions League and the final match of the UEFA Champions League on May 24 and May 26 respectively.

Volodymyr Kyrychenko, advisor for the director general of the Center, said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We were told there would be some 50 broadcasters. We do not know details. The UEFA possesses the precise information," he said.

He added that some broadcasters would not use radio frequencies and they would not fall under the authority of the Ukrainian regulator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April 2018, the Ukrainian State Center for Radio Frequencies issued permits for 4G mobile telecommunications services in the 2.6 GHz band to all the telecommunications operators that applied for such permits.