45 MPs Want Constitutional Court To Recognize Unconstitutional Appointment Of Citizen Without Legal Education

Forty-five members of the Verkhovna Rada request the Constitutional Court of Ukraine to recognize unconstitutional a law providing for an opportunity for a citizen without legal education to be appointed the prosecutor general.

The press service of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Constitutional Court received the constitutional motion from 45 members of the parliament on May 18, 2018.

The MPs want the Constitutional Court to check the law of May 12, 2016, on amendments to the some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding activities of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine gave its consent to appointment of Yurii Lutsenko as the prosecutor general of Ukraine.

On May 12, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law providing for an opportunity for a citizen without legal education and experience of work in bodies of prosecution to be appointed prosecutor general.