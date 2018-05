Police Decide To Cut Number Of Checkpoints In Donbas From 41 To 25 In June

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine has decided to cut the number of checkpoints in Luhansk and Donetsk regions from 41 to 25 in June 2018.

The press service of the Luhansk regional police office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until May 30, policemen will serve at 41 checkpoints in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. A decision has been endorsed to cut the number of checkpoints to 25," the press service quoted Kostiantyn Bushuyev, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, as saying.

The optimization of the police checkpoints will allow creation of 68 patrols in population centers and 38 mobile checkpoints.

The National Police also plans to develop the existing checkpoints to improve the conditions of service of policemen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police intends to create mobile checkpoints in the Donbas.