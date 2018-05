Prosecutor General Lutsenko Asks Rada To Allow Criminal Case Against MP Ponomariov For Impeding Journalist Act

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko requests the Verkhovna Rada to allow a criminal case against Member of Parliament Oleksandr Ponomariov (the Will of People Group) for impeding journalist activities.

Larysa Sarhan, press secretary for the prosecutor general, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has signed a motion on provision of consent to brining to criminal responsibility of Member of Parliament Oleksandr Ponamariov," she wrote.

She recalls that MP Ponomariov impeded the work of journalists of on-line outlets Censor.net and Kamenshiki-info.

According to Sarhan, the member of the Verkhovna Rada committed actions described by Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office has evidence of the crime.

The investigation has been performed by the office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The motion has been registered by the staff of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the Prosecutor General's Office intended to send a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to strip deputy immunity from MP Oleksandr Ponomariov (the Will of People group) without arrest and detention.