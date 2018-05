The National Guard of Ukraine has received the first batch of 500 PSRL-1 Precision Shoulder-fired Rocket Launchers made in the United States.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The AirTronic Company began the production of the 40-mm Precision Shoulder-fired Rocket Launcher in 2016.

It is Airtronic's redesigned and completely USA manufactured version of the world's most widely used anti-tank weapon, the RPG-7.

The effective range of PSRL-1 is up to 800 meters, its lifecycle is 1,000 rounds.

During firing exercises soldiers of the National Guard highly assessed the efficiency of the new rocket launcher.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko confirmed on April 30 that Javelin anti-tank missile systems have been delivered to Ukraine from the United States.

The United States' Department of State had approved the sale of American-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems worth USD 47 million to Ukraine.