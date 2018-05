Prosecutor General's Office Completes Investigation Within Case On Kniazhychi Shootout

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed its investigation within a criminal case on shootout in Kniazhychi, Kyiv region, where five policemen were killed.

Larysa Sarhan, the press secretary for Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The investigation was completed on Thursday.

There are five suspects in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five policemen were shot to death when firing at each other in Kniazhychi on December 4.

Two police guard service staff, two Kyiv police operatives and a KORD special unit fighter were killed.

The Prosecutor General's Office has served notices of suspicion to five police officers within a case on shooting and death of five policemen in Kniazhychi, Kyiv region, of December 4, 2016.