Russia Digs Trench Lines At Section Of Ukraine - Russia Border Not Controlled By Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says Russia is digging trench lines at the section of the Ukraine - Russia border not controlled by Ukraine.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Hutsuliak announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the works are performed by the engineering troops of the Russian Federation near the border checkpoints Dolzhanskoye, Voznesenka, and Gukovo.

The aim is not to allow mass migration of former mercenaries and war criminals from the occupied territories of the Donbas to Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, a total of 750 active officers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation have command billets in divisions of militants in the Donbas.