The Investigation Committee of Russia has instituted a criminal case against 15 judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on suspicion of violation of rights and freedoms of a person and citizen.

The Investigation Committee of Russia wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Investigation Committee of Russia consider the 'referendum' in Crimea in 2014 legal as well as the following annexation.

The Investigation Committee of Russia considers illegal the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine that the 'declaration of independence of Crimea' violated the Constitution of Ukraine and infringed the rights of residents of Crimea.

A department of the Investigation Committee of Russia has instituted a criminal case against the following judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine: Yurii Baulin, Vasyl Bryntsev, Serhii Vdovichenko, Mykhailo Hultai, Mykhailo Zaporozhets, Oleksandr Lytvynov, Mykola Melnyk, Serhii Sas, Oleh Serheichuk, Ihor Slydenko, Petro Stetsiuk, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Natalia Shaptala, Stanislav Shevchuk, and Viktor Shyshkin.

They are suspected of committing a crime described by Article 136 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of equality of rights and freedoms of a person and citizen).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has placed the Russian Constitutional Court's head Valery Zorkin and 13 other judges on its wanted list on suspicion of encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity.