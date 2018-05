Prosecutor General's Office Completes Investigation Within Case On Kniazhychi Shootout 16:53

Russia Digs Trench Lines At Section Of Ukraine - Russia Border Not Controlled By Ukraine 16:49

Temperature Of +21...+23, Intermittent Rain In Kyiv On Friday 16:45

Russia's Investigative Committee Institutes Case Against 15 Judges Of Constitutional Court Of Ukraine 16:42

Olimpiyska Subway Station In Kyiv To Close At 6 p.m. On May 26 Before Final Match Of Champions League 16:37

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Suspends Most Of Production Facilities Due To Strike Of Workers Of Railway Shop 16:35

Rada Adopts First Reading Of Bill On Currency 16:33

Cabinet Appeals Against Reinstatement Of Bochkovskyi As Head Of State Emergency Situations Service 16:30

Former Interior Troops Commander Shuliak: Euromaidan Activists Found Armoured Vehicles For Attack On Mezhyhiria Residence On February 21, 2014 16:26