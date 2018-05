Rada Allows Organ Transplantation On Written Agreement Of Donor

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has allowed organ transplantation on a written permission from the donor.

With 226 votes required, 255 lawmakers voted for second reading of bill No.2386а-1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After giving written permission a potential donor will be included in the state information system.

The information will be confidential.

A potential donor can annul one's permission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2014, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill by 243 votes.