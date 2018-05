The Minister of Youth and Sports Ihor Zhdanov states the completion of the reconstruction of the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in preparation for the final of the UEFA Champions League, which will be held in Kyiv on May 26.

He told journalists about it during the inspection of the stadium, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Reconstruction and repair are fully completed, we are fully prepared for the Champions League final," he said.

Zhdanov noted that UAH 103 million from the state budget was spent for the reconstruction of the stadium.

As part of the repair work, roof repairs, reinforcement of supports and renovation of the lighting system were carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Kyiv will host the final of the UEFA Champions League on football among men.