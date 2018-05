Rada To Abolish Some Amendments To Criminal Procedure Code In Part Concerning Appointment Of Legal Expertise B

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to abolish some of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code which took effect on March 15 in the part concerning appointment of legal expertise by courts.

With 226 votes required, 235 lawmakers voted for the first reading of bill No.8116, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to abolish provisions saying that legal expertise requires a court decision.

The bill envisages that legal expertise will be provided following an appeal from a side of a criminal case or by order of a judge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, which Member of Parliament Andrii Lozovyi of the Oleh Liashko Radical Party initiated, entered into force on March 15.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said the amendments paralyzed the law enforcement system.