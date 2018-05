Ukroliya Receives Permission To Export Organic Vegetable Oils To U.S.

The United States Department of Agriculture's USDA Organic has certified the organic products of the Ukroliya sunflower-seed processing company (Poltava region).

The company announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the USDA Organic certification opens up the prospect of exporting Ukrainian organic vegetable oils to the American market.

USDA Organic/NOP certification covers all aspects of production, processing, transportation, and sale of organic products.

According to the statement, the United States is the leading market for organic agricultural products. It is worth about EUR 30 billion per year, which is more than 10% of the total world market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukroliya began exporting organic sunflower meal to the European Union in January.

Ukroliya launched the Ukroliya Organic plant for production of organic oil with a capacity of 7.02 tons per year in the Poltava region in November 2017.

According to the company, the plant's products are certified to the European Union's organic production and processing standard.

Ukroliya was founded in 2001. It manages more than 150,000 hectares of land.