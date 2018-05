The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor's Office have raided the apartment of the RIA Novosti Ukraine publication's chief correspondent Liudmyla Lysenko.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, Lysenko's apartment in Kyiv was raided.

Lysenko was not detained.

She has been summoned to appear for questioning at the SBU on May 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SBU officials have detained RIA Novosti Ukraine's head Kyrylo Vyshynskyi.

According to a statement by the SBU's Deputy Chairman Viktor Kononenko, RIA Novosti Ukraine's office was raided based on information about involvement of Vyshynskyi in subversive activities against Ukraine.