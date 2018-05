The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of detention of the member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko (independent) until July 14.

Judge Pavlo Slobodianiuk announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He decided to satisfy the petition of the investigation to extend the arrest of the suspect.

Savchenko will be held in custody until July 13 inclusive.

The court found justified the risk that Savchenko, after leaving the custody, would leave Ukraine and hide from law enforcement.

The judge came to such conclusions, taking into account information about the illegal entry of the MP into the occupied territories of Donbas in February 2017.

The extension of the terms of investigation and arrest of the defendant is also due to the expectation of the results of the examinations, including examination for sanity.

At the same time, in its decision, the court pointed to the need for law enforcement officers to respond to Savchenko's statements about threats to her relatives and acquaintances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen Savchenko a measure of restraint in the form of detention until May 20.

On March 22, the SBU detained Savchenko, law enforcers informed her of suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in Kyiv.

Verkhovna Rada removed immunity from her, approved her detention and arrest.