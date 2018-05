President Petro Poroshenko considers the opening of the bridge across the Kerch Strait in the Russian-annexed Crimea on the eve of the anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars a cynical act.

Poroshenko wrote this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko added that Russia would not be able to avoid international responsibility.

Poroshenko noted that Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Arbitration Court for violating the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including through the illegal construction of the Kerch Bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to the Crimea on Tuesday to open the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The bridge, which has a length of 19 kilometers, extends from the Taman Peninsula to the Crimean coast, passing through a five-kilometer dam and the island of Tuzla and crossing the Kerch Strait.

The bridge will be opened to private and public transport on May 16.

The railway section of the bridge is scheduled to open at the end of 2019.