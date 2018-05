SBU: Searches In Office Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Follow Involvement Of Agency Director Vyshynskyi In Subversive

The Security Service of Ukraine says a reason for searches in the office of the news agency RIA Novosti Ukraine is involvement of Kyryl Vyshynskyi in subversive activities against Ukraine.

Viktor Kononenko, deputy head of the SBU, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, there have been five searches.

"The reason was the following: information about involvement of journalists who are citizens of Ukraine in the subversive activities against Ukraine," he said.

According to Kononenko, Vyshynskyi received an order in the spring of 2014 to hold actions in Crimea on lawfulness of the annexation of the peninsular by Russia.

According to Kononenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a secret decree to award Vyshynskyi with a medal for the return of the Crimea.

"Then he organized a campaign to support LPR and DPR. He received EUR 53,000 monthly for holding this activity," he said.

The money was transferred to Ukraine from Serbia.

The SBU has instituted a criminal case under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

Kononenko said Vyshynskyi has Ukrainian and Russian passports.

The law enforcers have found and seized his Russian passport.

There are 20 witnesses in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors searched the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine on May 15.

Law enforcers have arrested journalist of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyryl Vyshynskyi.