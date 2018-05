The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation deems the search in the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine by the Security Service of Ukraine as silencing of dissent and outrage of the Ukrainian authorities.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in her comments, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The outrage against mass media continued today. In Kyiv officers of the Security Service of Ukraine burst into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine and an employee of the information agency K. Vyshynskyi was arrested by the SBU. The Ukrainian service said they carried out investigative actions against media outlets controlled by the Russian Federation," she wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Russia will continue to seek an adequate assessment of the situation by corresponding international authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors searched the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine.

Law enforcers have arrested journalist of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyryl Vyshynskyi.