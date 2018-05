The Finance Ministry says Ukraine can enter the off-shore list of the European Union if the country does not ratify the Multilateral Instrument (MLI) agreement before 2019.

The press service of the Finance Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MLI is an agreement which allows a country to introduce amendments to all or some conventions on avoidance of double taxation.

The agreement is a part of the OECD Action Plan on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting.

The Ukrainian government is expecting President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to empower the Finance Minister of Ukraine to sign the MLI agreement.

Ratification of the agreement by the Verkhovna Rada will follow.

Ukraine should ratify the MLI agreement by the end of 2018 not to enter the off-shore list of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers drafted a presidential decree to empower Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk to sign the Multilateral Convention on the OECD Action Plan on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting.