The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has appointed a public defender to represent Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and adjourned the consideration of a petition to extend her arrest to May 15.



Judge Pavlo Slobodianiuk announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.



The court granted Savchenko's application to dismiss her four lawyers because of lack of funds to pay for their services.



In connection with this, the court appointed lawyer Yuliya Tkach as her free public defender.



The court adjourned the session to 10:00 a.m. on May 15 because the lawyer asked for time to study the materials of the case.



As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv decided on March 23 to order detention of Savchenko until May 20 as a preventive measure.



Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine detained Savchenko on March 22 and law enforcement officials later served her with notice of suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in Kyiv.



The parliament earlier stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and authorized her arrest and detention.