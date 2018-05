Ambassadors Of 5 EU Member States To Participate In Events Marking Europe Day In Kyiv On May 19

Ambassadors of five member countries of the European Union intend to participate in events marking Europe Day in Kyiv on May 19.

The Kyiv municipal administration announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The ambassadors will participate in a 3D show in Kyiv on May 19.

Poland's Ambassador to Ukraine Jan Pieklo, Bulgaria's Ambassador Krasimir Minchev, Austria's Ambassador Hermine Poppeller, Italy's Ambassador Davide La Cecilia, and France's Ambassador Isabelle Dumont are invited to the event.

The second secretary of the embassy of Slovakia Branislav Gallo and the second secretary of the embassy of the Netherlands Jeyhun Ostovar will also participate in the event.

Events marking Europe Day in Kyiv from May 18 to 20 will include an International Festival of Lights and Media Arts, which will be held on Poshtova Square, Mykhailivska Square, Kontraktova Square, and Andriivskyi Uzviz in Kyiv.

A concert will also take place on Kontraktova Square on May 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the European Union's delegation to Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko attended the opening of Europe Day in Kyiv on May 14, 2017.