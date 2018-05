The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection states that Ukraine has obtained a permit for export of beef to Turkey.

The Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, this was the result of the technical mission of the Directorate General of Protection and Control of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkey assessing the system of state control over the production of beef.

Work on the harmonization of the form of the veterinary certificate for the export of Ukrainian beef to Turkey is now at the final stage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Turkey rose by 20.1% to USD 3.78 billion in 2017 year-over-year.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman expects to sign an agreement on a free trade area (FTA) with Turkey before the end of 2018.