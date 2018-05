Russian Songstress Surganova Denied Entry In Ukraine For Illegal Trip To Crimea

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has denied Russian songstress Svetlana Surganova entry in the country for an illegal trip to the Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.

Oleh Slobodian, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian songstress arrived to the Zhuliany border checkpoint by a flight from Minsk, Belarus.

She told the officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine that she flew to Simferopol from St. Petersburg in May 2016.

In 2017 and 2018, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has denied 117 Russian artists and other Russian public figures entry in Ukraine over illegal trips to the Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied Russian rapper Mot entry into Ukraine and banned him from entering the country for three years.