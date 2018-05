A judge of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv Oleksandr Bobrovnyk, 37, has passed away.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

The source said that Bobrovnyk perished from a heart attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Bobrovnyk arrested former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Roman Nasirov having set the bail at UAH 100 million however refused to arrest former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction Mykola Martynenko.