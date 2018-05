April Wage Of Stets UAH 14,500, His Deputies From UAH 46,200 To UAH 46,400, State Secretary UAH 100,400

The wage of Information Policy Minister Yurii Stets was UAH 14,500 in April, the wages of his deputies were from UAH 46,200 to UAH 46,400, and that of the state secretary of the ministry was UAH 100,400.

The Ministry of Information Policy announced this in a statement in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the response, the Minister's April wage included the basic salary of UAH 12,632, wage readjustment of UAH 195, and vacation allowance of UAH 1,633.

No increments, bonuses, allowances or financial aid were neither allocated nor paid to Stets in April.

The April wage of the first deputy minister Emine Japarova was UAH 46,166, of deputy minister Dmytro Zolotukhin UAH 46,447 and of the state secretary Artem Bidenko UAH 100,420.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late May 2017 Minister Stets decided to resign.

He declared an income of UAH 329,300 for 2017.