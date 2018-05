April Wage Of Reva UAH 59,600, His Deputies From UAH 48,900 To UAH 96,900, State Secretary UAH 93,700

Social Policy Minister Andrii Reva's wage was UAH 59,600 in April, his deputies - from UAH 48,900 to UAH 96,900, of the state secretary of the ministry - UAH 93,700.

The Ministry of Social Policy announced this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency's inquiry.

The amount accrued to Reva in April made UAH 59,578 and included UAH 12,632 of basic salary, UAH 6,316 of seniority pay, UAH 2,526 of allowance for work with classified documents, UAH 12,632 of work intensity allowance, UAH 12,632 of bonus for April, UAH 12,520 of travel allowance, UAH 320 of wage readjustment.

The wage of First Deputy Minister Olha Krentovska was UAH 96,900, including bonus of UAH 51,400, deputies: Nataliya Fedorovych UAH 48,900, Mykola Shambir UAH 51,500 and Oleksandr Pryvalov UAH 78,000, Deputy Social Policy Minister on European Integration Oleksandra Churkina - UAH 50,700, and of the state secretary Viktor Ivankevych - UAH 93,700.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reva declared UAH 711,300 of income for 2017.