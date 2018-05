April Wage Of Avakov UAH 85,100, His Deputies From UAH 57,900 To UAH 134,300, State Secretary UAH 80,200

The wage of Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov for April was UAH 85,100, of his deputies - from UAH 57,900 to UAH 134,300, of the State Secretary of the Ministry - UAH 80,200.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine has said this in a response to the Ukrainian News Agency's request.

The amount accrued to Avakov in February amounted to UAH 85,149, and the financial aid was not accrued to him.

The wage of First Deputy Minister Serhii Yarovyi was UAH 134,300, deputies: Tetiana Kovalchuk - UAH 77,800, Vadym Troyan - UAH 57,900, State Secretary Oleksii Takhtai - UAH 80,200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov declared UAH 1 million of incomes for 2017.