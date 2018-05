On May 12, Kyiv should expect cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations at night, intermittent rain in places in the evening, north wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +8...+10 degrees, and in the daytime at +19...+21 degrees.

The Weather Center has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the west of Ukraine, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +5...+10 degrees, and in the daytime at +18...+23 degrees.

For the Carpathians, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +1...+6 degrees, and in the daytime at +9...+14 degrees.

For Morshyn, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +5...+7 degrees, and in the daytime at +20...+22 degrees.

For Truskavets, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +5...+7 degrees, and in the daytime at +21...+23 degrees.

For Svaliava, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +11...+13 degrees, and in the daytime at +24...+26 degrees.

For the north of Ukraine, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations at night; intermittent rain in the daytime, intermittent rains in places in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions; thunderstorm north wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +4...+10 degrees, and in the daytime at +16...+23 degrees.

For the center of Ukraine, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, thunderstorms in places, no precipitations in Vinnytsia region, north wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +3...+10 degrees, and in the daytime at +13...+21 degrees.

For the east of Ukraine, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, thunderstorms in places. North wind of 5-10 м/с. Air temperature at night will stand at +4...+10 degrees, and in the daytime at +11...+18 degrees.

For the south of Ukraine, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations, light intermittent rain in places only in Zaporizhia region in the daytime, thunderstorm north wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +3...+11 degrees, and in the daytime at +16...+24 degrees.

For Crimea, they forecast cloudy weather with clearings, no precipitations, north wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +5...+13 degrees, and in the daytime at +16...+22 degrees.

For Yalta, they forecast no precipitations. Air temperature at night will stand at +10...+12 degrees, and in the daytime at +17...+19 degrees.