President Of Germany Steinmeier Will Pay Official Visit To Ukraine On May 29

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay an official visit to Ukraine on May 29.

This is said in a protocol on the President Petro Poroshenko and Ukrainian delegation's visit to Germany on May 9-10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is urged to organize the official visit of President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the invitation of President Poroshenko.

Besides, the foreign ministry is urged to agree with Germany on a visit of Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Foreign Affairs Minister of Germany Heiko Maas to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that President Steinmeier accepted Petro Poroshenko's invitation to visit Ukraine in 2018.