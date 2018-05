Danyliuk: Ukraine Likely To Sign Another Cooperation Program With IMF

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk admits signing of another cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister said this in his interview for the Novyi Chas media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister also noted that the new program might be dedicated to the issues unfulfilled within the framework of the current program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a loan program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion and early in May 2014 provided the first tranche of a stand by loan worth USD 3.19 billion.

On March 11, 2015, the IMF approved allocation of USD 17.5 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program that replaced the stand by one.