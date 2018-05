The Permanent Court of Arbitration (the Hague) has obliged the Russian Federation to pay a compensation worth USD 159 million to former board chairperson of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet and 18 Ukrainian companies and one individual for the assets lost in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

This is said in a statement by the 1+1 TV channel has said this in a statement as well as in the list of plaintiffs within through case, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration has ruled that the Russian Federation has to compensate the funds to a number of Ukrainian investors for annexation of Crimea. This case materials envision the amount of USD 159 million. The court declared Russia responsible for infringement of rights of Ukrainian investors starting March 21, 2014 when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin signed the decrees on annexation of Crimea, the TV company said.

The 1+1 TV group also included the Zhisa TV and radio broadcasting company, which was one of the plaintiffs in the case.

1+1 said that the plaintiffs were 18 Ukrainian companies and one individual, however, did not name them, only mentioning that Zhisa was among them.

At the same time, the Ukrainian News Agency has a list of the case plaintiffs.

They are: former board chairperson of on Oleksandr Dubilet, companies Everest Estate (Kyiv, the stockholders are five companies from Dnipro), JV Edelweiss-2000 (Kyiv), PRJSC YuBK-Invest (Dnipro), PRJSC Fortuna (Dnipro), LLC Nyva-tour (Kyiv), LLC IMME [ИММЭ] (Dnipro), JV Planeta (Dnipro), LLC Crimea Development, PRJSC Aerobud (Kyiv), LLC Privatofis (Dnipro), LLC Dairis (Dnipro, beneficiaries are Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov), LLC Deline Ltd (Yalta, beneficiaries are Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov), LLC Zhisa TV and radio company (Kyiv), LLC Privatland (Dnipro), LLC Dan-Panorama (Dnipro, owned by Israeli citizen Igor Birman), LLC Sanatorii Enerhetyk (Yalta; nationalized by Russian authorities in 2014), Financial Capital and Financial Vector asset management companies (both based in Dnipro).

Most of the said company are engaged in real estate and hospitality business.

Most of the companies have common stockholders such as LLC Erra, LLC Hydroprommetyz, LLC Elara, LLC Kollatsio (all based in Dnipro).

According to the report, the Russian Federation has ignored hearings within the case.

The report says that the said ruling has become the first in history obliging Russia to pay compensations following the annexation of the peninsula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, they said that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) had provided the International Criminal Court (the Hague) with information about illegal appropriation of Ukrainian private and state-owned property by the Russian Federation in the Russia-annexed Crimea.